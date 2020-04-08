Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday that two more Maine residents have died from the effects of COVID-19 bringing the statewide death toll to 14.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah in his daily briefing offered condolences to the families of the victims, who he identified as a woman in her 80s from Waldo County and a man in his 80s from Cumberland County.

Shah said an additional 18 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. That brings the total to 537 confirmed cases since March 12th. More than one-third of those people have recovered from the illness.

The Center is also continuing the process of pushing out personal protective equipment to health care facilities and other health care institutions across the state, Shah said.

Maine COVID‑19 Data Updated: April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 537 187 101 14

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County Updated: April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 23 6 7 Aroostook 2 Cumberland 262 97 43 10 Franklin 5 1 1 Hancock 3 Kennebec 26 8 9 1 Knox 9 3 1 Lincoln 9 5 Oxford 12 5 1 Penobscot 31 17 5 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 13 4 5 Somerset 5 Waldo 7 1 1 1 Washington 1 York 121 40 24 2 Unknown 8 4

Confirmed Cases by Age Updated: April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM Age Range Count Percentage <20 14 2.6% 20s 50 9.3% 30s 54 10.1% 40s 88 16.4% 50s 109 20.3% 60s 107 19.9% 70s 70 13.0% 80+ 45 8.4%