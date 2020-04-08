Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday that two more Maine residents have died from the effects of COVID-19 bringing the statewide death toll to 14.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah in his daily briefing offered condolences to the families of the victims, who he identified as a woman in her 80s from Waldo County and a man in his 80s from Cumberland County.

Shah said an additional 18 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. That brings the total to 537 confirmed cases since March 12th. More than one-third of those people have recovered from the illness.

The Center is also continuing the process of pushing out personal protective equipment to health care facilities and other health care institutions across the state, Shah said.

Maine COVID‑19 Data
Updated: April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
53718710114

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC
COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
Updated: April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin2367
Aroostook2
Cumberland262974310
Franklin511
Hancock3
Kennebec26891
Knox931
Lincoln95
Oxford1251
Penobscot31175
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc1345
Somerset5
Waldo7111
Washington1
York12140242
Unknown84
Confirmed Cases by Age
Updated: April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20142.6%
20s509.3%
30s5410.1%
40s8816.4%
50s10920.3%
60s10719.9%
70s7013.0%
80+458.4%
