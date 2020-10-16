Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There was one death in the state.

There are 5,865 confirmed cases.

5,099 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 145.

There have been two deaths in Maine in the last two days related to COVID-19,

Aroostook County has one more confirmed case with a total of 54. Forty-eight people have recovered with one less hospitalization at five. There has been one death.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).