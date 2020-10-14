Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 36 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 5,816 confirmed cases.

5,052 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 143.

Aroostook County has a total of 53 confirmed cases. Forty-eight people have recovered with six hospitalizations. There has been one death.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).