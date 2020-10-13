Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 28 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 5,780 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 143.

A total of 5,006 have recovered in Maine.

LOCAL UPDATE: Aroostook County has a total of 53 confirmed cases. Forty-eight people have recovered with six hospitalizations. There has been one death.

RELATED NEWS: Stage Four of Maine’s economic reopening plan begins today. The limit on indoor seating is increased to 100 people or 50-percent of capacity, whichever is less. For non-seated indoor activities, such as physical activity in the gym, the limit remains at 50. Governor Janet Mills said the expanded capacity, along with continued health and safety precautions, is a "prudent step forward that balances public health and economic health." Stage Four also expands the face covering mandate statewide to include other entities, such as private schools and local government buildings. The re-opening date for indoor service at bars and tasting rooms is set for November 2.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).