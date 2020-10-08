Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 35 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 5,639 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 142.

A total of 4,900 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 51 confirmed cases. Forty-three people have recovered with five hospitalizations. There has been one death.

Caribou Police said: Erring on the side of caution, Caribou City Hall is reinstituting the March 2020 public interaction limitations, effective immediately. The offices will be closed to general public access. Individuals needing to transact business with the clerk’s office will need to use a drop box to be located in the Caribou Police Department. These measures are being reinstituted in an abundance of caution due to a potential COVID exposure in the clerk’s office and needing to safeguard the public until appropriate testing is completed.

See the Facebook post below:

RELATED NEWS: Canada Eases some Border Restrictions for Americans

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).