Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Maine CDC

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 29 new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday — bringing the total to 499 since March 12th. The number of deaths has held steady since Saturday at 10.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC said that 92 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point and 158 people have recovered.

Cumberland County continues to account for fully half of the cases — with 249 people infected as of Monday — while neighboring York County has reported 108 total cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Data
Updated: April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Confirmed Cases1RecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
4991589210

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
Updated: April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin2367
Aroostook1
Cumberland24986417
Franklin511
Hancock2
Kennebec23771
Knox931
Lincoln93
Oxford1141
Penobscot25135
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc1335
Somerset4
Waldo51
Washington1
York10831212
Unknown113
Maine CDC
Confirmed Cases by Age
Updated: April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20122.4%
20s438.6%
30s459.0%
40s8717.4%
50s10020.0%
60s10521.0%
70s6613.2%
80+418.2%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top