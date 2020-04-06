Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 29 new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday — bringing the total to 499 since March 12th. The number of deaths has held steady since Saturday at 10.
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC said that 92 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point and 158 people have recovered.
Cumberland County continues to account for fully half of the cases — with 249 people infected as of Monday — while neighboring York County has reported 108 total cases.
|Maine COVID‑19 Data
|Updated: April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|Confirmed Cases1
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Deaths
|499
|158
|92
|10
Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.
|COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|Updated: April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|23
|6
|7
|Aroostook
|1
|Cumberland
|249
|86
|41
|7
|Franklin
|5
|1
|1
|Hancock
|2
|Kennebec
|23
|7
|7
|1
|Knox
|9
|3
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|3
|Oxford
|11
|4
|1
|Penobscot
|25
|13
|5
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|13
|3
|5
|Somerset
|4
|Waldo
|5
|1
|Washington
|1
|York
|108
|31
|21
|2
|Unknown
|11
|3
|Confirmed Cases by Age
|Updated: April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|12
|2.4%
|20s
|43
|8.6%
|30s
|45
|9.0%
|40s
|87
|17.4%
|50s
|100
|20.0%
|60s
|105
|21.0%
|70s
|66
|13.2%
|80+
|41
|8.2%