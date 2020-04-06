Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 29 new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday — bringing the total to 499 since March 12th. The number of deaths has held steady since Saturday at 10.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC said that 92 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point and 158 people have recovered.

Cumberland County continues to account for fully half of the cases — with 249 people infected as of Monday — while neighboring York County has reported 108 total cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Data Updated: April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Confirmed Cases1 Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 499 158 92 10

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County Updated: April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 23 6 7 Aroostook 1 Cumberland 249 86 41 7 Franklin 5 1 1 Hancock 2 Kennebec 23 7 7 1 Knox 9 3 1 Lincoln 9 3 Oxford 11 4 1 Penobscot 25 13 5 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 13 3 5 Somerset 4 Waldo 5 1 Washington 1 York 108 31 21 2 Unknown 11 3

Maine CDC

Confirmed Cases by Age Updated: April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Age Range Count Percentage <20 12 2.4% 20s 43 8.6% 30s 45 9.0% 40s 87 17.4% 50s 100 20.0% 60s 105 21.0% 70s 66 13.2% 80+ 41 8.2%