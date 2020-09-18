Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 43 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 5,005 confirmed cases.

4,335 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 138.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

RELATED STORY: ARE YOU COLLECTING UNEMPLOYMENT? THE WORK SEARCH REQUIREMENT HAS BEEN REINSTATED IN MAINE

MORE NEWS: GOVERNOR MILLS ANNOUNCES MAINE RANKED FIRST IN NATION FOR ECONOMIC RECOVERY