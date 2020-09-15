Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 15 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 4,918 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 137.

A total of 4,280 have recovered in Maine.

The Maine CDC says five people have died from the COVID-19 outbreak linked to an August 7th wedding in the Millinocket area. Meanwhile, 10 people have been infected in connection with a Sanford area funeral on August 31, which also can be traced to the Millinocket wedding.

Saint Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine is in lockdown mode after identifying nine cases on campus. Students will "study in place" for the next two weeks. That means all classes will be held remotely and students must stay in their dorm rooms as much as possible. And a spokesperson for Whole Foods Market says several employees at their Portland store have tested positive for COVID.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).