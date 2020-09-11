Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 32 new cases of the coronavirus Friday. There were no deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 4,792 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 134.

A total of 4,191 have recovered in Maine.

Maine has gone a whole week without a death related to COVID-19.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

