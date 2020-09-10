Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 26 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 4,760 confirmed cases.

4,153 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 134.

Fourteen of the cases reported Wednesday are in York County. CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said there are two new outbreaks in York County, both in Sanford. One at the Lafayette Club. The other at the American Legion.

Dr. Shah advises people to be ready for a potential COVID-19 spike from the Labor Day weekend within the next ten to twelve days.

Shah said, "We’ve seen with Memorial Day and then again with the 4th of July, that COVID-19 loves holidays.” He added that after both of those holidays, there were up-ticks in transmission rates across the U.S.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).