Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 29 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

Across the Maine, there have been 4,197 confirmed cases. There are currently 432 active cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 127. A total of 3,638 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has no active cases. Thirty-three cases are confirmed with 32 recoveries. Penobscot County had seven new cases Sunday with 191 confirmed cases overall. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 580 confirmed cases with 511 recoveries.

The pandemic has caused extended restrictions at the Canada-US border. Read the latest update on the new guidelines:

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

