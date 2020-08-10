Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 7 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

A total of 3,537 have recovered in Maine.There are 387 active cases.

Across the state, there have been 4,049 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of people who have died from the virus is 125.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC's schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays.