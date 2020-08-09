Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC says there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. There were no deaths reported in the state related to the coronavirus.

The state currently has 405 active cases. A total of 3,512 have recovered in Maine.

Statewide there have been 4.042 confirmed cases since the pandemic started. The number of people who have died from the virus is 125.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).