Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 17 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

A total of 3,479 have recovered in Maine. There are 411 active cases statewide.

Across the Maine, there have been 4,014 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 124.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

