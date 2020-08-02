Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 21 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday. There were no deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 3,387 have recovered in the state – up 10 in the past 24 hours. Currently there are 448 active cases.

Across the Maine, there have been 3,958 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 123.

Read related stories to the coronavirus in Maine and the region: STATE GIVES GREENLIGHT FOR IN-CLASS LEARNING TO ALL COUNTIES

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).