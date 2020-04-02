Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC on Thursday, April 2, reported another 32 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 376 since the first case was confirmed on March 12. There are no confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday.

Of the total number of people infected in Maine, 68 – about 1 in 6 – are health care workers, according to CDC Director Nirav Shah.

Community transmission has only been verified in Cumberland and York counties.  Sixty-eight people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness; seven people have died.

Dr. Shah said that 94 people have recovered from their bout with the coronavirus and have been released from isolation.

Maine COVID-19 Data
Updated: April 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
37694687

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC
COVID-19 Case Counts by County
Updated: April 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizations
Androscoggin1234
Aroostook0
Cumberland2045134
Franklin3
Hancock2
Kennebec1957
Knox711
Lincoln82
Oxford93
Penobscot1683
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc1013
Somerset2
Waldo21
Washington0
York741914
Unknown802
