Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC on Thursday, April 2, reported another 32 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 376 since the first case was confirmed on March 12. There are no confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday.

Of the total number of people infected in Maine, 68 – about 1 in 6 – are health care workers, according to CDC Director Nirav Shah.

Community transmission has only been verified in Cumberland and York counties. Sixty-eight people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness; seven people have died.

Dr. Shah said that 94 people have recovered from their bout with the coronavirus and have been released from isolation.

Maine COVID-19 Data Updated: April 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 376 94 68 7

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID-19 Case Counts by County Updated: April 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Androscoggin 12 3 4 Aroostook 0 Cumberland 204 51 34 Franklin 3 Hancock 2 Kennebec 19 5 7 Knox 7 1 1 Lincoln 8 2 Oxford 9 3 Penobscot 16 8 3 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 10 1 3 Somerset 2 Waldo 2 1 Washington 0 York 74 19 14 Unknown 8 0 2