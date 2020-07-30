Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 22 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There was one death in the state in the past 24 hours.

There are 421 active cases with a total of 3,888 cases. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 122.

A total of 3,345 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

Central Maine Medical Center is reinstating visitor restrictions after nine staff members and a patient tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maine currently has the third-lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the country after Hawaii and Vermont.

The Maine CDC’s new schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).