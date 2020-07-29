Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 28 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the Maine CDC. There were no deaths in the state related to the virus.

Maine has 409 active cases with a total of 3,866 cases since the pandemic began. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 121.

Statewide, a total of 3,336 have recovered from the virus.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC's new schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).