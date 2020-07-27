Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 18 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine CDC. There were no deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

Maine has 3,832 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus in the state is 119. There are currently 421 active cases – up by 10 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3,292 have recovered from the virus statewide. That number is up 7 from Sunday.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC announced a new schedule for updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

