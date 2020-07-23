Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Maine CDC. There were no deaths related to the virus in the state.

Maine has a total of 3,737 cases. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 118. A total of 3,239 have recovered from the virus statewide.

Active cases in Maine are down to 380 in the past 24 hours.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC announced a new schedule for updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.