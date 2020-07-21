Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There was one death related to COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 3,191 have recovered from the virus statewide.

Maine has a total of 3,723 cases. The number of people who have died from the virus in the state is 118.

There are currently 414 active cases. That number is down by 21 in the past 24 hours.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC announced a new schedule for updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.