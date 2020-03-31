Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

State health officials on Tuesday said two more Maine residents have died from the effects of the new coronavirus.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, another 28 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

There are now 303 confirmed cases spread across 12 Maine counties.

Maine COVID-19 Data
Updated: March 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
30368575

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

The Maine CDC said because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative test.

Maine CDC
COVID-19 Case Counts by County
Updated: March 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin1133
Aroostook0
Cumberland16937303
Franklin2
Hancock0
Kennebec12341
Knox511
Lincoln82
Oxford93
Penobscot1262
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc712
Somerset1
Waldo21
Washington0
York5910131
Unknown612
