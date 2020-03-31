Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

State health officials on Tuesday said two more Maine residents have died from the effects of the new coronavirus.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, another 28 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

There are now 303 confirmed cases spread across 12 Maine counties.

Maine COVID-19 Data Updated: March 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 303 68 57 5

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

The Maine CDC said because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative test.

Maine CDC

COVID-19 Case Counts by County Updated: March 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 11 3 3 Aroostook 0 Cumberland 169 37 30 3 Franklin 2 Hancock 0 Kennebec 12 3 4 1 Knox 5 1 1 Lincoln 8 2 Oxford 9 3 Penobscot 12 6 2 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 7 1 2 Somerset 1 Waldo 2 1 Washington 0 York 59 10 13 1 Unknown 6 1 2