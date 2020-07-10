Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were no deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.

Maine has a total of 3,499 cases. Thirty more people have recovered in the past 24 hours for a total of 2,931. The number of people in the state who have died from the virus is 111.

A Penobscot county woman in her 80s died Thursday.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

