Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 8 new cases of COVID-19. There were no deaths in the state related to the coronavirus.

Maine has a total of 3,423 cases with 2,787 recovered. The number of people who have died from the virus in Maine is 109.

Aroostook County remains at 24 total cases with 1 death. There are 19 people recovered.

Read the latest updates below on the coronavirus in Maine and the region.

READ MORE: 2 Red Sox Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

READ MORE: Maine Stopped Tens of Thousands of Fraudulent Benefit Claims

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).