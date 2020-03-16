Maine CDC Coronavirus Update

The Maine CDC said it is preparing for the potential spread in Maine of the respiratory illness called COVID-19, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus. We urge Maine people to practice good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick. If you are concerned that you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider, who will determine whether you should be tested and, as appropriate, submit a sample for testing.

Situation in Maine

The table below is updated once each day Monday through Friday by 12 PM EDT.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM Total Confirmed Cases1 Total Presumptive Positive Cases2 Persons With Negative Tests3 8 9 764

1Confirmed Cases: This now includes cases formerly identified as presumptive positive. This classification applies to samples sent by a health provider directly to HETL that test positive and to samples from non-governmental labs for which HETL validates positive results.

2Presumptive Positive Cases: These are samples that test positive at non-governmental labs and are sent to HETL for validation.

3Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC.

Maine COVID-19 Case Tracker Updated: March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM Case # Sex Age County of Residence Positive Pres. Positive 1 F 50s Androscoggin 15-Mar 12-Mar 2 M 50s Cumberland 15-Mar 13-Mar 3 F 40s Cumberland 15-Mar 13-Mar 4 M 60s Cumberland 15-Mar 14-Mar 5 F 20s Cumberland 15-Mar 14-Mar 6 M 20s Cumberland 15-Mar 14-Mar 7 M 80s Cumberland 14-Mar 8 F 70s Cumberland 14-Mar 9 M 70s Cumberland 14-Mar 10 F 30s Lincoln 15-Mar 11 M 40s Cumberland 15-Mar 12 M <18 Cumberland 15-Mar 13 F 60s Cumberland 15-Mar 14 F 80s Cumberland 15-Mar