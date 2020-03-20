Maine CDC Coronavirus Update

As of 12 pm, March 20, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 44 cases of the new coronavirus in Maine with another 12 presumptive cases as of yesterday. There were 2,264 negative tests in Maine.

Hundreds of people in the state who may have had contact with someone who is ill are in quarantine. More are sheltering at home to avoid exposure to the virus.

The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to all non-essential travel in both directions on Friday night. The U.S. and Canada have been in talks in recent days to negotiate a mutual halt to tourism and family visits but leaving the flow of trade intact. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will take "weeks to months" for social-distancing measures in Canada to be lifted.

The table below is updated once each day Monday through Friday by 12:00 PM EDT.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM Confirmed Cases1 Presumptive Positive Cases2 Negative Tests3 44 12 2,264

View Cases by County

Confirmed, Presumptive and Recovered Case Counts by County County Confirmed Presumptive Positive Recovered Androscoggin 2 1 1 Aroostook 0 0 Cumberland 26 9 Franklin 0 0 Hancock 0 0 Kennebec 4 0 Knox 0 0 Lincoln 3 1 Oxford 1 0 Penobscot 2 0 Piscataquis 0 0 Sagadahoc 0 0 Somerset 0 0 Waldo 0 0 Washington 0 0