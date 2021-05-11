Maine Bill To End All Flavored Tobacco Products & Vape Sales

A work session is planned for tomorrow (5/12/21) to see if LD 1550, the bill to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, which includes menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars, and even electronic smoking devices that the American Cancer Society is pushing for Maine law makers to pass according to a report by WABI.

A hearing was held last week that lasted over 6 hours with testimonies both for and against the bill.

The goal is mainly focused on saving youth from the perils of smoking and smoking related activities as kids and young adults have said they are attracted to the various flavors of the flavored tobaccos and vape juices.

Some people feel that the reform is too sweeping and takes away personal choices for adults. Some have even indicated that vaping, although not healthy, is a safer way to enjoy tobacco products for legal adults.

