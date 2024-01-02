This Maine Bakery Was Named One of the Best in America

It’s no secret that there’s no shortage of places to get some good food in our Pine Tree State, and bakeries are no exception.

While there are many fantastic bakeries in the state, one bakery in particular has recently received some national recognition. As it turns out, this Maine bakery happens to have been named one of the best bakeries in the U.S.

The publication ‘Restaurant Clicks’ recently released a list of the ‘12 Best Bakeries in America,’ and sure enough, Vacationland got some representation.

But which Maine bakery was named one of the best in America?

It was Standard Baking Co. on Commercial St. in Portland! The writer of this list described the bakery as:

Standard Baking Co. is a family-owned and operated bakery in Portland, Maine. It was founded in 1995 to make delicious artisanal baked goods. At the bakery, you can find a range of rolls, varieties of bread, breakfast pastries, and several other treats. This bakery does not ship its goods nationally. You can, however, get delivery to you if you live in the Casco Bay Islands. If you want a fresh loaf of bread or some remarkable breakfast pastries, you can order them in advance for pick-up. I love every kind of bread I tried from this bakery and I also love their morning buns.

When scrolling through the list from Restaurant Clicks, another Portland bakery caught my attention – 'Ken’s Artisan Bakery' in Portland, Oregon, of course.

However, there was also more representation from New England in the article, with 'Flour Bakery + Cafe’ in Boston, MA making the list. This further emphasizes that New England truly excels in the art of baking.

If you're interested in reading the full article from Restaurant Clicks, it is available here.

