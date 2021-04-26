Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Says Timothee Chalamet Was Her ‘First Boyfriend’

Lourdes Leon, the 24-year-old daughter of pop icon Madonna, opened up about her high school love life in a rare interview with Vanity Fair.

After many years of speculation, the dancer and model confirmed to the publication that actor Timothée Chalamet was her "first boyfriend," back in 2013 when the two were classmates at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the prestigious school that was the basis for the movie Fame.

“I respect him a lot," Leon, whose friends call her Lola, told the magazine. "We were a little item. My first boyfriend — or anything.”

The Call Me by Your Name star was a grade ahead of Leon and they reportedly appeared in school productions together. At the time of their young romance, paparazzi snapped photos of them all over NYC. Their high school breakup was even covered in the media.

Neither party ever publicly confirmed the relationship, though Chalamet did make rare comments about that era during an interview with Andy Cohen in 2017 when Cohen brought up meeting Chalamet "when you were dating Lola," adding that they were a "super cute couple."

"I usually don't talk about this stuff, but that was a good night," the actor replied.

Leon, who recently launched an official Instagram page, is currently dating hairdresser Jonathan Puglia. She is also the new face of Marc Jacobs.