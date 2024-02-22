Madison, the Site of the Latest Raid on an Illegal Marijuana Grow

Members of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office have shut down another illegal marijuana grow house, this time in Madison.

Where Was the Grow House Found?

Sheriff Dale Lancaster says it was just after 8:30 Thursday morning when members of the department's Criminal Division executed a search warrant at a home on the East Madison Road. The search warrant was obtained as the result of an investigation into an alleged marijuana plant cultivation operation on the premises.

What Was Seized In the Search?

During the search, officials seized 1,476 growing marijuana plants, multiple pounds of processed/harvested marijuana, and evidence of illicit drug-related activities. The residence appeared that it was being used strictly as a grow house. Because of this, the code enforcement officer was contacted.

Has Anyone Been Arrested?

No one was home at the time of the search and so no arrests have been made. However, officials say criminal charges will be forthcoming against the individuals responsible for the illegal marijuana plant cultivation activities once the case has been reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney's Office and the suspects have been located.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

