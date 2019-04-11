Louis Tomlinson Opened Up About His Mother’s Passing Just Days Before His Sister’s Death

Louis Tomlinson reflected on his mother's death just five days before his sister Félicité passed away.

In a new interview, which aired on Thursday (April 11), the former One Direction singer detailed his experience with grief following the death of his mom Johannah Deakin, who died after a battle with leukemia in 2016. He also opened up about his new song, "Two of Us," which was written about her, admitting, "We can all talk about grief a little bit more. That’s why I feel good about the lyrics because I could speak about it publicly."

"She was obsessed with me playing piano," Tomlinson recalled, "and they said 'what about playing the opening verse?' and normally I might have said no but knowing that she liked that idea, I kind of just zoned into that and just went for it and pulled it off."

He went on to say the responsibility of being a new father to his son Freddie also helped him work through his grief. "I have said a few times, it's the responsibility side of things that have made the [grief] process a little bit easier for me," Tomlinson said. "Every time I spend time with Freddie...you feel so much love and it doesn't matter what's going on. In that moment, that's all you are thinking about."

As previously reported, Tomlinson’s younger sister Félicité passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack in March. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Tomlinson has yet to publicly address his loss, but his twin sisters Phoebe and Daisy Tomlinson shared emotional tributes on Instagram in the days following her death.