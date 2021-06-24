Look! It’s a Beautiful day to Play in The County Potato Fields!

Today is one of the days we are dreaming about and longing for when we are shoveling out from another dumping of snow in January. With temperatures in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies this morning was the perfect day to take a ride and check to see how the crops of the county are growing.

We are just a few weeks away from the Maine Potato Blossom Festival returning after missing the event last year because of that dreaded "C" word that wiped out all of our fun in 2020. The fields are starting to show more color and less dirt. I think we have a great chance of having a beautiful midsummer blossoming of this year's spuds crop.

Every year there are always a few knuckleheads out there who think it will be fun to find a field to tear up with their truck. DON'T DO THIS! When a field of crops are destroyed like that, you don't just cost the farmer, you cost all of us. If you feel that you need to go wild in your Z71 with dual exhaust then I suggest you spin up your own back yard. Better yet, go find where your septic tank is and spin your donuts there!

Let's enjoy some beautiful Aroostook County scenery

JC

These fields have been worked on this week. There is always work to be done.

JC

Let's take a look at the same field from a different angle.

JC

This field has a spectacular view of the windmills and it is a clear and sunny day.

Get our free mobile app

JC

Up close, this crop is off to a good start. There has been some rain lately to help the ground recover from the very dry conditions over the past year.

JC

B-E-A-UTIFUL!

JC

Is this a field of Marshmallows?

Any parent knows that you have had to make this joke at least once or twice on your rides throughout the years. If there was ever a day that this field would look like a marshmallow patch, it would be today.

As I worked my way back to the office I came upon a field that was being sprayed. The farmers know that a day like today is one you need to make the most out of. The sun is out and the winds are mild. Time for some crop management.

JC

As someone who grew up working on a small potato farm, I am amazed at how far the equipment and technology of faming has come in the past 20 years. These fields are just down the road from where I first learned to drive a tractor.

JC

Right after he closed up the sprayer booms, he followed me down the road. Is this a sprayer or an autobot from Transformers?

JC

Enjoy your day, everyone!