Local Business Gives a Sentimental Send Off To Longtime Employee

The crew at Trombley Redi Mix recently upgraded their equipment, but not before giving the old machine one last run while honoring a longtime employee. Now that we are into the 2020's, computers are used for almost everything and now they can help with mixing concrete.

The 70's?

Just last week Trombley's asked Stewart Adams if he would come back in to work one more shift and batch out the final yards of concrete on the old board. Mr. Adams retired earlier in the year after dedicating 48 years of his life to the company through multiple ownership transfers .Stewart started with Trombley's in 1973, and the board was installed in 1979. Two things you don't see much of these days are employees and equipment lasting for several decades!

Mr. Adams was delivering concrete for Trombley's for two decades and then when the 90's came along he became the concrete dispatch guy, working the old board every day. Trombley's decided to honor Adams and asked him to batch out the final yards and shut the board down. In a time when people seem to change jobs as often as they do vehicles, to work with one company for nearly 50 years is an incredible achievement and testament to the dedication of a certain generation.

Congratulations to Stewart Adams on his retirement and receiving the honor of closing down one era, before a new one begins. Great job by the folks at Trombley Redi Mix for coming up with a thoughtful way to show appreciation to a man who dedicated his life to the business.

