LifeFlight Maine Receives New Helicopters

LifeFlight Maine is a helicopter medical transport company in the state of Maine. They are a nonprofit company that provide a wonderful service to the state of Maine considering how remote many of our locations are.

The company was started here in Maine in 1998, and since that time has air lifted and transported more than 30,000 patients. They assisted and transported over 2,200 patients last year alone according to an article by Mainebiz.

The LifeFlight of Maine service flies out of three bases, Sanford, Lewiston, and Bangor to serv e the needs of Maine.

According to an article by Mainebiz, LifeFlight of Maine has recently secured over 6000 donation during a fundraiser that has allowed them to purchase two ne Agusta 109 SP helicopters to replace 2 that have been in service since 2004. These new helicopters allow for greater load capacity, and are generally larger which adds availible space for crew and supplies.

CLICK HERE to learn more about LifeFlight Maine.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!

Get our free mobile app