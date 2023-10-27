Man Suspected of Killing 18 in Lewiston Mass Shooting is Dead

The massive manhunt for a suspect in the shooting deaths of 18 people in two Lewiston businesses is over.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office confirms Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin was located Friday night and is deceased. His body was found in Lisbon Falls at 7:45 p.m.

Police reported that he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel, including federal agents, have been searching for Card since Wednesday night when the shootings happened.



A hunting ban in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin, and Monmouth has been lifted. Hunters are now free to enter the woods in those communities on opening day.

It was just before 7:00 Wednesday evening when a man armed with a high-powered rifle walked into the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and opened fire. He then got into his white vehicle and drove to Schemengees Bar & Grill, where he again fired upon patrons. He then disappeared into the night, leaving behind 18 dead and 13 injured.

His vehicle was found abandoned at a boat landing in Lisbon Falls and police say there was a gun in the car.

As the manhunt got underway, people in Androscoggin and parts of Sagadahoc County were told to shelter-in-place and businesses closed their doors. The entire state seemed to hold its collective breath, waiting for a killer to be found.

Searches of several of his relatives' homes in Bowdoin uncovered a note, allegedly written by Card.

Is There Anywhere Victims Can Get Help and Support?

The Maine Department of Public Safety has set up a resource center for victims, open to anyone who was in the businesses when the shootings took place. Help and support for those individuals will be available, beginning Saturday morning at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Street in Lewiston.

Others feeling overwhelmed by the tragic events are encouraged to reach out. Professional counselors are ready to listen and help. Just call or text 988 for free and confidential support.

Our thoughts and prayers tonight are with the victims' families. May their loved ones rest in peace.

Aaron Young , 14

, 14 William Young, 44 (Aaron's Dad)

44 (Aaron's Dad) Ronald G Morin , 55

, 55 Bryan M. MacFarlane , 41

, 41 Tricia Asselin , 53

, 53 Maxx Hathaway, 35

35 Thomas Conrad , 34

, 34 Peyton Brewer Ross , 40

, 40 Michael R. Deslauriers II , 51

, 51 William Frank Brackett , 48

, 48 Keith Macneir , 64

, 64 Joshua Seal, 36

36 Arthur Strout, 42

42 Robert Violette, 76

76 Lucille Violette , 73 (Robert's wife)

, 73 (Robert's wife) Jason Adam Walker, 51

51 Steven Vozzella, 45

We will never forget.