Driver Charged in Lewiston Crash that Killed Auburn Woman

A Maine man has been arrested after his pickup truck allegedly rammed into a car stopped at a red light in Lewiston, killing a 60-year-old Auburn woman and seriously injuring several other people.

Lewiston Police and emergency crews responded to the area of Lisbon Street near Scribner Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for a collision involving three vehicles.

When officers arrived, they say they found several passengers had suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. First responders also found 60-year-old Shari Williams of Auburn in the back seat of a 2000 Volvo. Police say Williams had already succumbed to her injuries.

Sabattus man arrested in fatal Lewiston crash

Investigators say it appears a 2000 Ford F250 pickup, driven by 37-year-old Ryan Curran of Sabattus, was traveling on Lisbon Street at a high rate of speed before it struck the back of the Volvo, which was stopped at a red light. It was raining at the time.

Due to the heavy impact, the Volvo was pushed into a 2017 Chevy cargo van, police say.

Lewiston police report Curran has been arrested and charged with Violating Probation. More charges are expected including Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension.

As of Wednesday evening, it appeared that all other occupants involved in the collision were in stable condition, police say. One of the victims was a 79-year-old man from the Auburn area.

Lisbon Street was closed for over five hours while the crash was investigated. The Lewiston Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and spent much of the evening forensically mapping the area.

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.

The 20 Least Populated Maine Towns in 1950 A fun look at Maine's least populated towns from 1950. Their 2020 population is also included to show the different growth rates for the vastly diverse set of towns.

The data used comes from a preliminary count for the 1950 Census and 2020 Census data