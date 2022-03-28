‘Live Long and Prosper': Leonard Nimoy Tribute Coming to Museum of Science in Boston

"Live Long and Prosper," are words we will never forget even if you did not watch Star Trek. You may even know the Vulcan salute that goes along with this saying.

Well, if you don't, you will see it in the future as you drive by the Museum of Science in Boston, MA.

According to the Museum of Science, Leonard Nimoy's family is teaming up with the museum to create a tribute to Leonard Nimoy, to honor his life and legacy. If you didn't know, Leonard Nimoy was actually a Boston native, and according to the Museum of Science Nimoy narrated the original Mugar Omni Theater preshow for more than 30 years.

Nimoy played Spock in Star Trek, and the museum wants not only to honor Nimoy himself but Spock's character. The Museum of Science states that "Spock's message of the importance of science, intellectual curiosity, generosity, inclusion, exploration, and logic are closely aligned with the Museum’s values."

The Museum of Science announced the tribute to Leonard Nimoy on what would have been his 90th birthday. What is the tribute that they are planning?

Well, since they want to honor both Nimoy and his character Spock, the Museum of Science and Leonard Nimoy's family are planning on having a 20-foot stainless steel monument that will be designed by David Phillips. The monument is to be shaped like the "Live Long and Prosper" hand gesture that Spock was known for. The Museum of Science states that it will be located in front of the museum to welcome visitors as well as Star Trek fans.

The museum is asking for donations for the memorial, if you would like to, you can donate here.

