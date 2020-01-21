Lawmakers Propose Ban on Hand-Held Cell Phones in Parking Lots

Months after a new Maine law took effect, banning hand-held cell phones for drivers, state lawmakers are considering expanding the scope of the law.

A proposal getting a hearing in Augusta would extend the ban to include parking lots.

State Senator Bill Diamond who sponsored the original bill told WGME-TV that parking lots can be dangerous, because there are already enough distractions, with pedestrians, other vehicles, and drivers looking for the perfect spot, without drivers texting or making calls on handheld phones.

The expanded law would make it illegal to use a phone in a parking lot if the vehicle is moving.

AAA of Northern New England supports the bill, which will be the subject of a public hearing Tuesday.