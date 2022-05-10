Late Rally Lifts Southern Aroostook Over Katahdin; Full Recap

Close County Rivals Play Ball on Monday

The Southern Aroostook Warriors baseball team hosted the Katahdin Cougars on Monday in a Class D North matchup. Both teams look to be in the mix when playoffs roll around in early June, and Monday's game could make the difference between hosting playoff games or travelling.

Two teams to watch

Katahdin started the day with a record of 3-0 and they were playing their first game of a five-game stretch over seven days. Southern Aroostook came into the game with a record of 2-2 as they started a three-game week on their schedule.

Pitching dominates through 5 innings of play

Grady Ritchie started the scoring for Katahdin in the top of the first inning with an RBI double to give the Cougars an early 1-0 lead. Josh Martin was the starting pitcher for Katahdin and held Southern Aroostook scoreless through the first two innings. The Warriors produced a run in the bottom of the third inning on a fielder's choice to tie the game at 1-1. Andrew Lewis took the mound for Southern Aroostook and held Katahdin's offense in check, holding the Cougars to 2 runs on 6 hits, and striking out 7 batters through 5 innings. Ritchie's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning gave Katahdin a 2-1 lead.

Warriors pull ahead

In the bottom of the fifth inning Lewis plated the tying run on a fielder's choice, his second of 3 runs batted in on the day. Trafton Russell put the Warriors ahead 3-2 when he stole third base and then home plate. Chris Caswell pitched in relief for Southern Aroostook for the final 2 innings.

Sixth Inning rally separates the two teams

A five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Southern Aroostook an 8-2 lead over Katahdin. Caswell ripped an RBI double and Camden Porter hit a 2-run single to put the Warriors ahead 6-2. Andrew Lewis singled home a run and Brennan Burpee lined a double to score a run for Southern Aroostook. The final score Southern Aroostook 8 Katahdin 2

On Deck:

Southern Aroostook is now 3-2 and will host the Van Buren Crusaders on Wednesday while the Katahdin Cougars fall to 3-1 and will travel to Mars Hill to play Central Aroostook on Wednesday.

