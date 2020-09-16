According to News Center Maine, the Presumpcot River in Westbrook is 'completely blocked' due to a landslide. Officials say that the landslide could pose an imminent threat to water and gas lines in the area. The landslide occurred near 161 Warren Avenue near the Sappi mill and behind Les Wilson and Sons.

The landslide and blockage was discovered at around 11:30 AM on Wednesday morning. Crews on scene said they were attempting to assess the threat to a nearby 16" gas line and 60" water line. It was unclear at the time how long or what means would be needed to clear the landslide blockage from the river.

According to Westbrook Fire Chief, Andrew Turcotte, the current situation does not pose a threat to nearby roadways and no injuries have been reported due to the incident.

We will continue to keep this story updated as more details become available to us. Additionally, if authorities decide to hold a live press briefing, we will carry that for you hear as well.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!