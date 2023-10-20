Maine Savings Amphitheater announces another concert for next summer on the Bangor waterfront.

Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top will be in concert on Saturday June 29th, 2024, on the Country's Cool Again Tour.

We’ll find out in a couple of weeks if she is a CMA Award winner and six nominations in the past. That is November 8th, and Lainey Wilson is up for CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Those nominations after she was named last year’s winner of the ACM New Female of the Year. And last year’s CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year. And in 2021 Billboard’s Top New Country Artist.

Watermelon Moonshine is a Number One song.

So were Things a Man Oughta Know. And Heart Like A Truck.

And she also is part of two other great songs that might not have been as big as they are were it not for her contribution.

Wait in the Truck with Hardy. And currently climbing the charts, Save Me by Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson

It seems like it was only a couple of years ago that Lainey exploded onto the scene, and we heard her Louisiana accented speaking voice for the first time.

Now, she’s everywhere.

And coming back to Maine.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday October 27th at 10 a.m. There will be a pre sale code on Thursday the 28th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and we will let you know that pre-sale code on Thursday.

Here comes another expected great night in Bangor along the waterfront as we welcome Lainey Wilson to Maine. This time to Bangor after her appearance at Aura in Portland in February of this year.

Who else would you like to see come next summer? Let us know here.

