Katahdin Opens With Impressive Win Over Hodgdon; Recap

Hawks and Cougars battle on the diamond

The Hodgdon Hawks were back in action for the second straight day on Tuesday hosting the Katahdin Cougars. Hodgdon came in with a 1-0 record, having beaten Southern Aroostook on Tuesday in their season opener.

Katahdin looking to contend

Tuesday's game was the opener for the Katahdin Cougars who are coming off of a 10-win season in 2021. The Cougars have consistently been in the mix in Class D north in recent years and are looking to contend for the crown once again. Hodgdon would be testing their pitching depth early in the season having played their first two games in consecutive days.

Cougars Fast Start Buries The Hawks

Katahdin jumped on the Hawks early by scoring 10 runs in the first inning with Wesley Pipes, Grady Ritchie, Connor Edwards, Justin Hurlbert and Jeffery Martin all driving in runs in the effort. Martin was the starting pitcher for Katahdin and would go four innings and strike out 6 Hawks. Hodgdon scored their only 2 runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Jeffery Marting led the Cougars with two hits and picked up the win on the mound.

10-Run-Rule

Katahdin would take care of business and close out the game in 5 innings by a score of 13-2. They are now 1-0 on the season and will next play the co-op team of Washburn/Easton on May 2. Hodgdon is now 1-1 and will travel to Mars Hill to play the Central Aroostook Panthers on Monday.

Mother Nature messes with the schedule

Games in Aroostook County for Wednesday and Thursday will be postponed due to the weather. Friday's slate of games are likely going to be effected as well, stay right here for updates on schedule changes.

MDI-Old Town Baseball The MDi Trojans traveled to Old Town to take on the Coyotes in Old Town's 1st game of the season on Tuesday, April 26th