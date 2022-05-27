Katahdin & Wisdom Split Double-Header; Game 1 No-Hitter

Cougars and Pioneers play two on Thursday

The Katahdin Cougars baseball team took a long trip north on Thursday for a double-header against the Wisdom Pioneers. Both teams were looking to gain more heal points with the regular season concluding on Wednesday.

Wisdom began the day with a record of 7-1 and #1 in Class D North baseball, while Katahdin arrived in St. Agatha with a record of 7-3. The Cougars are looking to move up in the standings in hopes of hosting a preliminary round playoff game.

Game 1

Sam Roy took the mound as starting pitcher for Wisdom and Josh Martin was on the hill for Katahdin. Roy and Martin shut out the offenses and forced the game into an extra inning of play. Sam Roy scattered 4 walks in his outing, and did not allow a single hit to the Cougars. Martin scattered 6 Pioneers’ hits while striking out 7 batters. Michael Roach came to relieve Roy, going 2/3 of an inning and not allowing a runner to reach base. A sharp single to left field by Roy drove in Roach to give Wisdom the 1-0 walk-off victory. Roy and Roach combined to throw a no-hitter and produce the only run of the game.

Game 2

The Katahdin offense had better success in game 2, scoring three runs in the second inning led by a Grady Ritchie double, a single by Josh Martin, and a walk by Connor Edwards. The Cougars would add three more runs in the third inning on multiple errors by the Pioneers. The six-run lead was enough for Katahdin as they squelched a Wisdom rally, and would win game 2 by a score of 8-3.

On Deck:

Katahdin is now 8-4 on the season and has a double-header with Madawaska next Wednesday. Wisdom is 8-2 with games against Fort Kent and Southern Aroostook left on their schedule.

