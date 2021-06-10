Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Kanye's rumored new girlfriend, a new JoBros memoir and more, below.

What's Going on Between Kanye West and Irina Shayk?

It seems like Kanye West has quickly moved on from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and is now dating Irina Shayk. The supermodel, who has a daughter with Bradley Cooper, was spotted celebrating West's 44th birthday in the French region of Provence. The two were seen smiling and strolling together with friends as well as by themselves. Shayk has a history with Kanye, as she previously modeled for Yeezy, walking the runway in one of his collections. The rapper also name-dropped the model in a song. (via TMZ)

iCarly Star Jerry Trainor's Dating Profile Discovered

Actor Jerry Trainor's dating profile and real age (he's 44) was revealed on Twitter after someone matched with him on Bumble. Trainor is best known for playing Carly's older brother on the hit Nickelodeon show iCarly. (via Just Jared Jr.)

How Pampered Is Your Pet?

It's pet appreciation week, but for many, it seems like our pets are being extra appreciated (and then some!) all year long. A new poll found that seven in 10 Americans take better care of their pets than they do themselves. It was also discovered that 84 percent look to their pets for love and support, so it's no wonder their pets are taken so well care of. Some of the top ways that the respondents show their pets love is by playing with them every day, feeding them food they love and telling them how much they love them regularly. (via SWNS Digital)

Naya Rivera's Father Warned Her Not to Get Off the Boat on FaceTime

Last July, Naya Rivera passed away after drowning at Lake Piru while on a boating trip with her son Josey. Now, her father, George, has revealed that Naya FaceTimed him before swimming in the lake that day. After learning that the boat did not have an anchor, George strongly cautioned her against going out into the water. "I could see that the wind was blowing and my stomach was just cringing," he shared. After three minutes their call dropped, and he "had this bad feeling that was just killing me." (via Daily Mail)

Madea Is Back!

Madea is back and going to be on Netflix in 2022 in a new film called A Madea Homecoming. In 2019, Tyler Perry said he was "retiring" the character, but it seems like she was missed. No plot has been revealed just yet. (via Instagram)

LeBron James Is Hanging Up His Iconic Jersey

LeBron James is officially switching out his jersey. The iconic #23 jersey will switch to #6 at the start of the next season. LeBron was going to switch to the #6 jersey last summer, but Nike delayed the request at the time. (via Bleacher Report).

Kevin Hart to Voice Batman's Dog in DC League of Super-Pets

Dwayne Johnson has announced the A-list cast set to appear in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. The cast includes John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Vanessa Bayer and Kevin Hart. Kevin will be voicing Ace, Batman's dog. The film comes out May 20, 2022. (via UPI)

Jonas Brothers Memoir, BLOOD, Releasing November 9

The Jonas Brothers will release a new memoir titled BLOOD on Nov. 9. As stated on "BLOOD follows the moments and experiences that shaped us, all the different directions our hearts were pulled, and how we found our way back to one another," the brothers share about the new book on their Instagram. Pre-order your copy now!