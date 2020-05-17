Justin Bieber Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself for Marriage

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

Justin Bieber revealed that he wishes he would have waited to have sex until he was married.

The “Yummy” singer held a Facebook live stream with his wife Hailey Bieber on Friday (May 15). The couple spoke about marriage and sex, among other topics, during the hour-long Q&A session.

"There [are] probably a lot of things I would change, to be honest," Justin admitted when asked about his regrets or things he would change from the past. "I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things."

"But if I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage," he continued.

"I know this sounds crazy and [is] probably too much information," Justin added. "Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody... I would have probably saved myself for marriage."

Hailey pointed out that they had "different experiences with everything" but agreed with his statement.

"I do agree with the fact that I think... being physical with someone can make things more confusing," she said.

Hailey and Justin wed in the autumn of 2018 in a civil ceremony. They held a wedding event for friends and loved ones in September 2019.

