If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans: it's Judge Judy.

Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her when the two used to be neighbors.

"There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish, and doing foolish things. I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn't have to bump into me," she explained, according to People.

Sheindlin was referring to when Bieber was known for a series of messy mistakes during a phase fans call his "Bizzle" era, including the much-discussed peeing in a mop bucket incident; the time he and friends egged someone's house; and his on-and-off relationship with Gomez.

Back in 2014, the now-80-year-old TV judge did indeed comment on Bieber's Miami DUI arrest, saying, "Being a celebrity is a gift. You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he's doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself."

"I think it's sad. And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they're going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool," she continued.

Although Bieber faced some bumps in the road while growing up, Judge Judy was thankfully wrong about his fate, since he turned things around and has remained a household name thanks to subsequent releases such as "Love Yourself," "Intentions" and, most recently, "Ghost."

The singer opened up about his struggles with addiction and mental health in the 2020 YouTube docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The series also addressed his Lyme disease diagnosis, his marriage to Hailey Bieber and the recording of his 2020 album, Changes.

Bieber released another album, Justice, in 2021, which he toured in 2022 before canceling the remaining dates to focus on his health.