Justin Bieber revealed his 2020 North American Changes Tour.

This comes after the announcement of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Changes, releasing Feb. 14. The tour will feature opening acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith that will trek throughout the United States and Canada.

The tour will kick off in Seattle on May 14 and conclude in New Jersey on Sept. 26. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Feb. 14 at noon local time via his website. American Express cardholders can join the pre-sale Thursday (Jan. 30) at 10 AM local time through Thursday (Feb. 13) at 10 PM local time.

$1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Bieber's foundation, which supports mental health wellness.

Bieber has had an extremely busy day with the release of his collaboration with Kehlani on "Get Me" and the premiere of his YouTube series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. Changes is available to pre-order now and fans can expect a special edition version of the album that will be available exclusively at Target.

THE CHANGES TOUR DATES:

May 14 - Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 17 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 19 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

May 22 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium

May 26 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 5 - Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

June 16 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

June 24- Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest

June 27 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

June 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 2 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

July 6 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 8 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 11 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 15 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 21 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 27 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

July 29 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 6 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Aug. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

Aug. 12 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 14 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 18 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Aug. 21 - Landover, MD @ FedExField

Aug. 24 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Aug. 26 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

Aug. 29 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Sept. 1 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 17 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 26 - E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium