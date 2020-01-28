Justin Bieber Admits He Had Doubts Before Proposing to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber said he was nervous to commit to wife Hailey Balwin before he proposed.

The Canadian singer appeared on a new episode of Ellen this week, where announced the official release date for his new album Changes and revealed the inspiration behind his single "Yummy" (it's about his sex life). However, elsewhere in the interview, he opened up about being scared to pop the question to his other half.

"I was extremely nervous," Bieber admitted.

"I felt like in the past, we had talked about me asking the question, and I felt like she would say yes," he explained. "I was more nervous about, am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor you know, what I say, because that’s a serious commitment when you say you’re gonna love someone for better or for worse and like, be faithful. That’s huge. Am I able to do that? And so I think that was really what I was battling with."

Bieber continued, "I finally was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband, and you know, this is what I’ve always wanted. I’m gonna just choose this woman and just do it.'”

He popped the question in 2018 and the two got married at a New York courthouse two months later. The couple then had another — more official — ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Bieber also gushed over his wife, telling host Ellen DeGeneres he had no idea he was going to marry Baldwin when they first met each other 10 years ago. "But I'm glad it worked out because she's an amazing, amazing, amazing person," he said. "She really is. She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her."

You can check out Bieber's interview on Ellen, below:

The pop star also dropped a brand new song called "Get Me" featuring Kehlani and revealed he'll be headed on a North American tour this spring. You can buy tickets and get more information here.