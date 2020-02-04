Justin Bieber Admits His ‘Crazy Scary’ Drug Use Almost Killed Him

Justin Bieber said his past drug use became "legit crazy scary."

In the fifth episode of his new YouTube docuseries Seasons, the "Yummy" singer opened up about his addiction and revealed it got so bad that his team had to check on him to make sure he was still alive.

"I decided to stop because I was like, dying. My security would come into my room at night to check my pulse,” Bieber admitted. "People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy, scary. I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary.”

The pop star said he turned to drugs like Molly and mushrooms as a form of "escape."

“I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment and do normal, growing up things,” he continued. “But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure."

"I had a lot of money and a lot of things," he explained. "I started valuing the wrong things in this business because there were things dangling in front of me. If I get this, I’ll be happy. If I do this, I’ll be happy. These are things that I think a lot of people with secure households learn at a young age. I never heard that security in a family. I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and accountability.”

Bieber also credits his wife, Hailey Baldwin, as one of the reasons he got clean after the model told him she wouldn't date him "until he chose to get sober."

Justin Bieber: Seasons is now streaming on YouTube Premium.