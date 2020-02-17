Justin Bieber Explains Those Paparazzi Photos of Him Crying

Justin Bieber addressed the viral paparazzi photos of him crying.

The “Get Me” singer explained the photographs taken of him in August 2018 in New York City where he was seen crying as his now-wife Hailey Bieber comforted him. The explanation came during the 25-year-old’s Seasons YouTube documentary episode that was posted Monday (February 17).

"I remember just struggling," he said, while looking back at the photo. "I remember feeling, like, emotionally just overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling kind of frustrated.”

He continued, “There has been a lot of things that have happened in my life and this was a point in my life where I was just like, so overwhelmed... being a normal person and crying.”

As for the internet’s opinions, Bieber reiterates that he’s allowed to be a human being with feelings. “When I look at things on the internet and people are like, 'Justin's upset, why is he upset?' It's like, they don't give me permission to be upset,” he explained.

“I don't have permission to be human and shed tears... there are so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, but they don't have cameras capturing it. People are like, 'Is he okay? Is he having a mental breakdown?' I'm just emotional and, you know, I think that's okay.”

Fans can now stream the first nine episodes of Seasons on YouTube.